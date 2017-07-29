Armoy Road Races: Michael Dunlop and Derek McGee earn Supersport wins

Derek McGee won Friday's Supersport race but Michael Dunlop pipped the Mullingar man in Saturday's Supersport class

Michael Dunlop clinched victory over Derek McGee in Saturday's Supersport race at the Armoy Road Races.

McGee, declared winner of Friday's reduced Supersport race after Dunlop retired, led for much of Saturday's class before being overhauled.

Dunlop had 3.30 seconds to spare from McGee at the finish with James Cowton a further five seconds back in third.

Mullingar rider McGee also battled with Dunlop in Friday's race before the Ballymoney's man's retirement.

With oil appearing to drop on the circuit after Dunlop's exit, the race was halted and the official results gave McGee a 0.77-second victory over Davey Todd with Christian Elkin in third.

Elkin won Saturday's 125 race as he finished 15.32 seconds ahead of Adam McLean with Paul Robinson a further 5.74 seconds back in third.