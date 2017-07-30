BBC Sport - 'Armagh have best players in the country' - Jamie Clarke
'Armagh have best players in the country' - Clarke
Armagh's Jamie Clarke says they want to 'rip up the script' when they play in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Championship.
The Orchard County will be underdogs as they will face champions Dublin or Ulster title winners Tyrone in the last eight.
"As individuals, we have the best players in the country. It is all about doing it on the day," said Clarke.