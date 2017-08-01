BBC Sport - Graeme Irwin says British motocross title success is 'dream come true'

British title is 'dream come true' for Irwin

Graeme Irwin says his British Motocross Championship title triumph is "a dream come true".

"I didn't think I'd ever get to be a British champion but now it has happened it's a bit surreal. It's just fantastic," said the Carrickfergus competitor.

"It's been an amazing year for my family with my brother Andrew challenging for the British Supersport title and my other brother Glenn well to the fore in British Superbikes and at the North West 200," he added.

