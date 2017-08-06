Farmer extends lead in British Supersport Championship

Keith Farmer leads the British Supersport Championship by 33 points

Keith Farmer remains in pole position for the British Supersport title after coming first and third in the latest round at Thruxton.

Clougher rider Farmer edged out Dubliner Jack Kennedy and Alastair Seeley in race one, although Seeley's Moto2 machine is ineligible for points.

Seeley won race two, with Kennedy taking maximum points from Farmer, Eemeli Lahti and Andrew Irwin.

Farmer holds a 33-point advantage over Kennedy, with Irwin 14 further back.

David Allingham is still in contention in fourth place, lying 63 points off Farmer after finishing in seventh and ninth.

Northern Ireland's riders had a tougher time in the main British Superbike class, with Glenn Irwin still feeling the effects of his crash at Knockhill in June.

The Carrickfergus rider had a best finish of ninth in race two, struggling with a shoulder injury after coming home 20th in race one.

Toome's Michael Laverty was 21st in race one before claiming 13th in race two while Andy Reid narrowly missed out on points in both races, coming home 17th and 16th.

Michael Dunlop failed to finish race one and did not start the second race as he gears up for the Ulster Grand Prix.

Josh Brooks won race one ahead of Peter Hickman and Jake Dixon, with Hickman victorious in race two ahead of Dixon and Leon Haslam.

In the Superstock 1000 class, Ballinamallard's Josh Elliott crossed the line in seventh and sixth place while Carl Phillips picked up two 10th place finishes.

Eugene McManus had a best result of second in the Motostar class, with Richard Kerr taking fourth in race two after McManus fell off on the final lap.