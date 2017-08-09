BBC Sport - Ulster Grand Prix: Lee Johnston going through the pain barrier at Dundrod

Fermanagh motorcycle road racer Lee Johnston explains that he is still targeting podium finishes at this week's Ulster Grand Prix despite not being 100% fit following his practice crash at the Isle of Man TT in June.

Johnston suffered a series of injuries, including a fractured back, when he came off during a Supersport practice session, but is glad to be back in action at Dundrod.

"The body is a little bit stiff and sore but it's getting the brain back up to speed that is the difficult thing. There is just that little bit of rustiness," said Johnston.

