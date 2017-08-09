BBC Sport - Peter Hickman sets the pace in opening Superbike practice for Dundrod 150

Hickman 'can go a lot faster' at Ulster GP

Lincolnshire's Peter Hickman says he "can go a lot faster" after setting the quickest average lap speed in the opening Superbike practice session for the Dundrod 150 at over 131 miles per hour.

"It's basically my British Superbike machine that I'm riding, we have the bike set up more short circuit style than at the TT because Dundrod is very smooth and very fast," explained the 30-year-old Smith's BMW rider.

"This is my fourth year here so I'm starting to really find my way round the place," added the five-time Isle of Man TT podium finisher.

