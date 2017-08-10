Experienced defenceman Jim Vandermeer extends his contract with the Belfast Giants

Vandermeer played with former Giants head coach Derrick Walser for Team Canada's Spengler Cup side from 2013 to 2015.

Jim Vandermeer has committed to the Belfast Giants for a third season.

The 37-year-old Canadian, who joined the Giants in February 2016, has agreed a deal for the 2017-18 Elite League.

Vandermeer has also been added to the backroom team under new Head Coach Adam Keefe, joining Brandon Benedict as the new assistant coaches.

After playing 482 games in the NHL, the defenceman also spent the two seasons in the Swiss A League with the Kloten Flyers before moving to Belfast.

"I know our fans love his style of play and the size he adds to our blueline," said Keefe.

"Jim brings a lot of NHL experience to our locker room and he will be a great fit for the Player/Assistant Coach role."

Vandermeer played a total of nine seasons in the NHL, lining out for the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Phoenix Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks.

He is the third addition to the roster this week after the re-signing of Benedict on a player/coach contract as well as the arrival of forward Brendan Connolly.