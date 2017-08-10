Dundrod 150: Serious accident involving two riders in National race at bikes event

The accident happened in the National Race during the Dundrod 150 event.

A serious accident has taken place during the National race at Thursday's Dundrod 150 motorcycling meeting in Northern Ireland.

The incident, involving at least two riders, took place shortly after the Joey's Windmill section of the course.

The race was immediately red-flagged and two riders were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene.

The organisers have not released any details about the identity or condition of the riders involved.

Racing was held up for more than an hour before the action resumed.

The Dundrod 150 event is part of the Ulster Grand Prix bikes meet which concludes with the main day of racing on Saturday.