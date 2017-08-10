Record breaker Peter Hickman wins the Dundrod 150 Superbike race

Hickman broke the lap record of Ian Hutchinson set in 2016.

Peter Hickman set a new absolute lap record in winning the Dundrod 150 Superbike race on Thursday.

The Lincolnshire rider set an average speed of 134.210mph during the third lap of the circuit on his Smith's BMW.

Hickman won by two seconds from Silicone Engineering Kawasaki's Dean Harrison with Bruce Anstey a further 0.3 seconds back on a Padgett's Honda.

Anstey won the Lightweight 250cc race, with Ballymoney's Paul Robinson taking the Moto3/125cc honours.

New Zealander Anstey enjoyed a 39-second lead over Ballymena man Neil Kernohan at the chequered flag, with Davy Morgan making up the top three.

The Kiwi's fastest lap was 117.020 on his first appearance on a 250cc machine at the Dundrod circuit.

Robinson edged out Christian Elkin by half a second and set a new lap record for the Moto3s on 110.311, while Adam McLean completed the rostrum positions.

Having dominated practice for Saturday's Ulster Grand Prix, Hickman stamped his authority on the six-lap Superbike race to clinch the second victory of his career over the 7.4-mile course.

Harrison, Anstey, Dan Kneen and Michael Dunlop all lapped at over 133mph, with Yorkshireman Harrison and Dan Kneen bettering their previous best lap speeds at the event.

Manxman Kneen finished fourth on the Tyco BMW, followed by Michael Dunlop on his Bennetts Suzuki and Fermanagh's Lee Johnston.

Teenager Joe Thompson was awarded the win in the National race which was red-flagged after three laps, Davey Todd taking second.

The Challenge race was abandoned after being halted twice because of accidents at Leathemstown and Budore, while the planned Supertwin race did not take place as the organisers called an end to proceedings for the day at 20:00 BST.

Ulster Grand Prix road closures, practice and race schedule

Roads closed - Wednesday and Thursday 9 and 10 August - 10:00 BST to 21:30 BST; Saturday 12 August - 09:30 BST to 20:30 BST

Thursday racing - Dundrod 150 - Race 1 - Dundrod 150 National Race (5 laps); Race 2 - Ultralightweight/Lightweight (5 laps); Race 3 - Dundrod 150 Challenge (5 laps); Race 4 - Dundrod 150 Superbike (6 laps); Race 5 - Dundrod 150 Supertwins (5 laps)

Saturday racing - Ulster Grand Prix - Race 1 - Superstock (6 laps); Race 2 - Supersport (6 laps); Race 3 - Ultralightweight/Lightweight; Race (5 laps) Race 4 - UGP Superbike (7 laps); Race 5 - Supertwins (5 laps); Race 6 - Supersport (6 laps); Race 7 - Superbike Race (6 laps).