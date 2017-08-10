BBC Sport - Peter Hickman broke Ian Hutchinson's 2016 record on his way to winning the Dundrod 150
"I just let it happen" - Hickman sets new lap record at Dundrod 150
Peter Hickman is surprised to have set a new lap record at the Ulster Grand Prix meet.
The Smith's BMW rider set an average speed of 134.210mph on his way to victory in the Dundrod 150 Superbike race on Thursday.
"I really didn't think it would go today, to be quite honest. It's not the main race day and I just kind of let it happen. It was just one of them things."