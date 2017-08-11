Dundrod 150: Two more riders critically ill after death of Jamie Hodson

West Yorkshire rider Gavin Lupton crashed in the challenge Race at Thursday's Dundrod 150

Two more competitors are in a critical condition after crashes at the Dundrod 150 following the death of Wigan rider Jamie Hodson on Thursday.

Hodson, 35, died after a crash at Thursday's Dundrod 150, which is part of the Ulster Grand Prix bikes week.

Northern Irishman Stephen Lynd and West Yorkshire rider Gavin Lupton are also in a critical condition after crashes.

Lynd crashed in Wednesday's Dundrod 150 practice with Lupton injured during the challenge race on Thursday.

County Antrim rider Lynd is 36 with the Otley native Lupton aged 37.

Thursday's second serious crash involving Lupton led to the remaining scheduled Dundrod 150 races being abandoned as the roads were closed to allow to allow for a police investigation.

Hodson died after the incident at the Joey's Windmill section of the Northern Ireland circuit.

His brother Rob Hodson was involved in the crash but was not seriously hurt.

The national race was immediately red-flagged and the Hodson brothers were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene.

Jamie Hodson's death was later announced shortly after 22:00 BST.

An experienced rider, Jamie Hodson was the reigning Manx GP Supertwins champion, and this year achieved a top-10 finish in the Isle of Man TT Lightweight race.

The organisers of the event, the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, offered their sincere condolences to the Hodson family and friends and asked for their privacy to be respected.

Thursday's Dundrod 150 meeting was part of the Ulster Grand Prix meeting which concludes with Saturday's main day of racing at the circuit.