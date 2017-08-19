Chaz Davies wins in Germany but Jonathan Rea extends WSB lead

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea was world champion in 2015 and 2016

Jonathan Rea moved closer to an unprecedented third successive World Superbike Championship by finishing second in Saturday's race in Germany.

Chaz Davies of Wales clinched his fifth victory of the season but Rea's second place means he extends his Championship lead over Tom Skyes to 63 points.

There are just nine races left in the 2017 series, including the second at the Lausitzring circuit on Sunday.

Northern Ireland's Rea wants to be the first to win three titles in a row.

His Kawasaki team-mate Sykes finished third to fall further behind Rea in the Championship standings.

Yorkshireman Skyes, celebrating his 32nd birthday, started on pole and was the early leader but was soon overtaken by Davies and Rea.

Italy's Marco Melandri was fourth, with Leon Camier in fifth and fellow Englishman Alex Lowes taking sixth place.

Afterwards Rea said his challenge had been hampered by a tyre problem.

"There was a huge vibration and all the time I was thinking about what happened at Donington," said Rea whose crash at the Leicestershire circuit in May was caused by tyre failure.

"I did not have so much confidence and tried to look after the tyre.

"In the end I had nothing to fight with and had to manage my own battle."