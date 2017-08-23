BBC Sport - Ulster: Henderson and Kiss excited by new Pro14
Henderson and Kiss excited by new Pro14
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster flanker Iain Henderson and director of rugby Less Kiss are looking forward to the new Pro14, which sees the addition of two South African teams.
The Irish side take on Cheetahs, one of the two newcomers, in their league opener in Belfast on 1 September.
Kiss said the South Africans pose a "massive challenge" and that it will be on of Ulster's toughest games of the season.