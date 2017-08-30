Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe hopes the new signings on his roster can gel quickly as they prepare to begin their season against Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

BBC Sport NI spoke to a number of new faces in the group ahead of the new campaign - Sebastien Sylvestre, Jonathan Ferland, Spiro Goulakos, Brendan Connolly and Dustin Johner.

The Giants lost 6-4 to Manitoba Bisons in a pre-season friendly in Belfast on Saturday, but avenged that defeat with a 7-6 success in overtime on Sunday.