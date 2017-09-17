World Superbikes: Rea closes in on third straight title after double

Jonathan Rea overcame gear problems to clinch an 11th win of the season

Jonathan Rea edged towards becoming the first rider to win the World Superbike Championship three years in a row by completing a double in Portugal.

The Northern Irishman needs just five points from the final six races to clinch a history-making title.

Rea started in ninth but moved in front on lap two and raced to a 5.8 seconds victory with Michael van der Mark second and Marco Melandri in third.

Welshman Chaz Davies was second until crashing out with three laps left.

Davies missed the chance to move second in the standings and Rea now leads Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes, who was absent through injury, by 120 points.

Rea made a superb start and moved past Leon Camier to take a lead which was never threatened although he chalked up his 11th win of the season despite having no power in second gear for the last eight laps.

Davies was also cruising in second spot until the late crash which leaves him 15 points behind Sykes.

Eugene Laverty came close to making it two Northern Ireland riders on the podium but he had to settle for fourth while Alex Lowes crashed on lap seven.

"I'm so happy - it is an incredible day and an incredible weekend," said Rea.

"But I was lucky to finish as I had no power in second gear after the bike cut out with eight laps left.

"Even though I had a three of four seconds second lead I was working hard and I was worried I would not finish."