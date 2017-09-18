Ulster Grand Prix: August dates revealed for Dundrod road race

Dean Harrison and Dan Kneen fought out a thrilling last-lap battle in the concluding Superbike race last month

The 2018 Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week will take place from 5-11 August over the Dundrod circuit.

Practicing will take place on Wednesday 8 August and the morning of Thursday 9 August, with racing on Thursday afternoon and Saturday 11 August.

Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston has confirmed that there are some changes on the way for next year's event, which will be revealed on 2 October.

The 2018 dates are subject to formal ratification by the MCUI.

English rider Peter Hickman secured a treble of victories at last month's meeting, with Bruce Anstey and Dean Harrison triumphing in the Superbike races.

Harrison set a new absolute lap record for the 7.4-mile circuit at 134.614mph on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

"Despite the high quality of the racing and the competitors this year, there's always room for improvement and that's why we're working hard behind the scenes to make a few changes to our schedule for next year," confirmed Johnston.