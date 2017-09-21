North West 200: Mervyn Whyte to carry on as Event Director

The North West races take place on public roads between Portrush, Coleraine and Portstewart

The man at the forefront of running the North West 200 international motorbike races is to carry on in his role.

After the most recent races in May 2017, there were suggestions that Mervyn Whyte would be standing down as Event Director after 17 years.

But on Thursday 67-year-old Whyte revealed he had opted to carry on.

"I gave it a lot of thought and, after speaking with my family and North West colleagues, decided I would carry on," Whyte told BBC Radio Ulster.

"To say you are here on day, and gone the next, would be unfair to those taking over.

"The whole event is very complex and commercial now and it does not happen overnight. It is all about building up contacts and relationships with sponsors and teams.

"We are looking to the future and are looking at a succession plan, but there is no definite timeline on when I will give up."

During Whyte's tenure the North West has grown into a huge week-long event with races taking place on the Thursday and Saturday.

Mervyn Whyte has been at the helm of the NW200 organisation for 17 years

But Whyte, who was made an MBE in the 207 New years Honours list, revealed how difficult it had been to personally cope with fatal accidents at the famous road racing event.

He said the most recent - involving 20-year-old rising Lancashire star Malachi Mitchell-Thomas in 2016 - had been particularly hard to come to terms with.

"That knocked me for six and it took me days to get over it, and come to accept what had happened.

"When you lose a young life, that is the difficult part of it. It has not been easy.

"There have been a number of fatalities and they have been very difficult - we are one big family, one big team.

"You have got to live with it and realise what we are doing is the right thing to do, to continue and to keep the event going.

"I have thought about those accidents over the years and I have asked 'listen, what do we do here, do we continue or do we give it up?'

"Thankfully we have managed to remain positive.

"We work continually on the safety side of things and government funding has allowed us to make improvements.

"Motorcycle racing is a high-speed sport and unfortunately there have been incidents., but we are working on it all the time, to build in as much safety as we possibly can."

Alastair Seeley has won a record 21 races at the North West 200

The next races in May 2018 will see the North West mark its 90th year, the inaugural event having been held in 1929.

Since 1964 the NW200 has been organised by the Coleraine and District Motor Club.

"Its chairman, John Bolton, said: "We are proud of how far the NW200 has developed as an international road race and appreciate the importance of the event for the fans and competitors as well as the Causeway Coast business community.

"The next couple of years will be important for us as our succession plan will enable Mervyn to gradually hand over the reins."