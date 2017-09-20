BBC Sport - Face Off: Shields targets double over Steelers
Belfast Giants forward Colin Shields hopes to chalk up two wins in this weekend's Elite League double-header against Sheffield Steelers.
The Giants won their two matches last weekend with Challenge Cup victories over Dundee Stars and Edinburgh Capitals.
Belfast coach Adam Keefe believes his team will have to be at their best to beat the Steelers, with Saturday's game at the SSE Arena followed by a Yorkshire encounter a day later.