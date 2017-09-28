BBC Sport - Elite League: Giants beaten by Panthers in Nottingham

Giants beaten by Panthers in Nottingham

Belfast Giants score four goals against Nottingham Panthers but it is not enough an they go down to a 5-4 defeat in the Elite League.

The teams were tied 4-4 late in the second period before Robert Farmer netted the winner for the hosts.

Darcy Murphy, Sebastien Sylvestre, Colin Shields and Brendan Connolly were on target for the Giants, who missed the chance to go top.

