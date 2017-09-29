World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea fastest in first practice at Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea is one short of 50 career World Superbike wins

Runaway championship leader Jonathan Rea was fastest in Friday's first practice for this weekend's World Superbike Round at Magny-Cours.

The Northern Irishman leads the Championship by 120 points, and a win in race one on Saturday could be enough to clinch the title.

His nearest challenger Tom Sykes, who was injured during a crash in the last round in Portugal, was 10th quickest.

Rea is set to become the first rider to win three successive superbike titles.

The 30-year-old moved 120 points clear at the top of the championship standings by winning both races at Portimao.

"Magny-Cours is a circuit I enjoy, while Jerez is a track I have typically gone well at in winter testing, but have never really managed to put together a strong race weekend there. I hope to improve on that," explained Kawasaki rider Rea.

The County Antrim-born rider has clinched four double successes this season in moving to a total of 11 wins during 2017 and the 49 career triumphs he has accumulated leave him just 10 short of the record tally achieved by Carl Fogarty, the four-time world champion.