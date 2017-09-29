World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea fastest in first practice at Magny-Cours
Runaway championship leader Jonathan Rea was fastest in Friday's first practice for this weekend's World Superbike Round at Magny-Cours.
The Northern Irishman leads the Championship by 120 points, and a win in race one on Saturday could be enough to clinch the title.
His nearest challenger Tom Sykes, who was injured during a crash in the last round in Portugal, was 10th quickest.
Rea is set to become the first rider to win three successive superbike titles.
The 30-year-old moved 120 points clear at the top of the championship standings by winning both races at Portimao.
"Magny-Cours is a circuit I enjoy, while Jerez is a track I have typically gone well at in winter testing, but have never really managed to put together a strong race weekend there. I hope to improve on that," explained Kawasaki rider Rea.
The County Antrim-born rider has clinched four double successes this season in moving to a total of 11 wins during 2017 and the 49 career triumphs he has accumulated leave him just 10 short of the record tally achieved by Carl Fogarty, the four-time world champion.
|2017 WSB Riders' Championship (GB unless stated)
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|431 pts
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|311
|Chaz Davies
|Ducati
|296
|Marco Melandri (Ita)
|Ducati
|250
|Alex Lowes
|Yamaha
|169
|Xavi Fores (Spa)
|Ducati
|156