BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Eugene Laverty says 2017 season has been 'a big let down'

Eugene Laverty concedes that his 2017 season in World Superbikes has been "a big let-down" as he battles to secure a podium finish before the season ends.

"The second half of the season has been so much better. We have taken small steps forward in the last two rounds and our aim remains to get on that podium, but we are running out of time."

The Aprilia rider will remain with the SMR outfit for a second season next year and hopes to make progress in the development of the bike over the winter.

