World Superbikes: Champion Rea forced out as Davies wins in France

There was frustration for Jonathan Rea while Chaz Davies celebrated victory in France

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea retired early in race two at Magny-Cours with Chaz Davies taking victory.

Northern Irishman Rea, who won race one to become the first rider to secure three straight WSB titles, clipped the prone bike of Eugene Laverty.

A broken rear brake ended Rea's race while Laverty also retired after slipping off as rain began to fall.

Welsh rider Davies led from lap three to win with Alex Lowes second and MIchael van der Mark in third.

Davies is now just nine points behind behind Tom Sykes in the battle to finish second in the series, with the Englishman coming in seventh on Sunday.

Lowes led on the opening lap but Davies powered his way to the front on his Ducati and earned his seventh win this year with three seconds to spare.

Leon Camier was lying third when he retired on lap 10 in a race hit by intermittent rain.

Top-five in France

Xavi Fores and Marco Melandri completed the top five and two rounds now remain in the 2017 championship.

There was joy for Rea a day earlier as he made history with a 50th win giving him a third title in a row.

However, he missed out on a Magny-Cours double after the incident involving fellow Northern Ireland competitor Laverty when he was lying in eighth place.

"I'm frustrated not to finish - unfortunately Eugene crashed in front of me and when I collided it took out the entire brake set and lever," said Kawasaki rider Rea.

"We had lost two laps in the pits and decided to retire. A toe is swollen and painful and I'm going for an X-ray, but it's not the reason I retired.

"It's a pity as I was on such a high on Saturday. It's a shame really."