Oh dear! Bizarre own goal in NI League Cup
There is a bizarre own goal in the NI League Cup match between Premiership side Cliftonville and PSNI of the Championship.
The PSNI, the police team in Northern Ireland, were already 4-0 down in the first half when their skipper Scott McCrory somehow found the net from out on the right wing.
The quick-thinking PA man soon has the Hawaii Five-0 theme blaring from the speakers.