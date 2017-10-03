BBC Sport - Oh dear! Bizarre own goal in NI League Cup

Oh dear! Bizarre own goal in NI League Cup

There is a bizarre own goal in the NI League Cup match between Premiership side Cliftonville and PSNI of the Championship.

The PSNI, the police team in Northern Ireland, were already 4-0 down in the first half when their skipper Scott McCrory somehow found the net from out on the right wing.

The quick-thinking PA man soon has the Hawaii Five-0 theme blaring from the speakers.

Top Stories