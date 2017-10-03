BBC Sport - Ginetta double for Harper in Brands Hatch finale

Double for Harper in Brands Hatch finale

Daniel Harper misses out on the Ginetta Junior title but takes two victories in the final round at Brands Hatch.

The Hillsborough teenager stepped up to the series from karting in 2016, claiming the rookie title in his maiden year before making a late charge for the overall title this campaign.

“It has been a very strong season - we wrapped up seven wins and a lot more podiums as well,” said Harper.

Top Stories