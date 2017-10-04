Sunflower Trophy: 2016 winner Glenn Irwin to compete at Bishopscourt meeting

Glenn Irwin clinched his first win at the North West 200 in May

Glenn Irwin will return to defend his Sunflower Trophy at the Bishopscourt meeting on 20-21 October.

The Carrickfergus rider secured his first British Superbike Championship race win this year and has extended his deal with the Paul Bird team for 2018.

Irwin also edged out Alastair Seeley in a thrilling duel to win the feature Superbike race at this year's North West 200.

"I'm really excited to get to race at home again this season," said Irwin.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the reception I got at the North West 200 and racing at home is something I thrive on.

"I don't take the Sunflower light heartedly and will be coming to defend my crown and put on a show."

Irwin set a new lap record for the Bishopscourt race circuit in last year's Sunflower meeting when he became the first rider to lap at over 100mph.

The East Antrim man has already committed to returning to next year's North West 200.