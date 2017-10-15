BBC Sport - Keith Farmer targets British Superbike move after title triumph

Farmer targets Superbike move after title triumph

Tyrone rider Keith Farmer wants a switch to the British Superbike series next season after winning the Supersport title at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Farmer finished fifth in the final race of 2017 to clinch the Supersport crown and win a third career British title.

The Clogher man dedicated the title success to his mother, who passed away last year.

Top Stories