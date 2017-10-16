BBC Sport - Episode 1: In camp with Ryan Burnett

The Boxing Club

BBC Sport NI go behind the scenes and between the ropes ahead of Ryan Burnett's world title fight against WBA 'super' champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov in Belfast.

Thomas Kane put his body on the line as he visited Burnett and his trainer Adam Booth to view their preparations for the bantamweight unification fight at The SSE Arena this Saturday.

Burnett is making the first defence of his IBF bantamweight title since his unanimous points win over Lee Haskins in June.

Top videos

Video

The Boxing Club

Video

Hyde ecstatic at MK Dons FA Cup draw

Video

Who is India’s greatest ever bowler?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

De Bruyne is an amazing player - Guardiola

Video

'Jesus best young player since Messi'

Video

Something wrong with Arsenal DNA - Keown

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Benitez 'really pleased' with Newcastle performance

Video

Everton needed bit of luck to get draw - Koeman

Video

Hughton disappointed not to hold on for win

Top Stories