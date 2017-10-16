BBC Sport NI go behind the scenes and between the ropes ahead of Ryan Burnett's world title fight against WBA 'super' champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov in Belfast.

Thomas Kane put his body on the line as he visited Burnett and his trainer Adam Booth to view their preparations for the bantamweight unification fight at The SSE Arena this Saturday.

Burnett is making the first defence of his IBF bantamweight title since his unanimous points win over Lee Haskins in June.