Jonathan Rea explains that he had to "ride over the limit" to take the 51st win of his World Superbike career and his first at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

Rea equalled Carl Fogarty's record of 109 World Superbike podiums by taking his 13th victory of the season.

The Northern Irishman secured a historic third WSB title in a row at the last round of the championship at Magny-Cours at the end of September.