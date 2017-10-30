BBC Sport - World Surf Kayaking Championships held in Portrush

World Surf Kayaking Championships held in Portrush

The World Surf Kayaking Championships in Portrush saw over 150 competitors from across the world take to the Northern Irish waters to compete for the world title.

Teams and individuals from as far away as America and Australia have been competing on the waves and showcasing their impressive world-class, professional moves.

Ireland is rated as one of Europe's best locations for catching good waves and the event was being held in Northern Ireland for the first time.

And there was an Irish victory as Jamie O'Brien from Cork won a Junior Title - he and fellow competitor in the junior section, Meabh Lynch, who finished fourth, told us about the conditions and how they got into the sport.

Top videos

Video

World Surf Kayaking Championships held in Portrush

Video

Ancelotti, Giggs, Dyche? Pundits debate next Everton manager

Video

Perfect way to mark five-year anniversary - Dyche

Video

Newcastle had control until goal - Benitez

Video

Dyche v Benitez: Battle of the beards

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Video

'We can go on to achieve big things' - England's U17 world champions return

Top Stories