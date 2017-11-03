World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea chases points total record after Qatar win

Jonathan Rea secured a third successive world title at Magny Cours on 30 September

Triple world champion Jonathan Rea coasted to a first race win in Qatar to become the second most successful rider in Superbike history.

Northern Irishman Rea finished 4.9 seconds ahead of Chaz Davies on Friday for his 53rd career win and is now six behind record holder Carl Fogarty.

The Kawasaki rider can also beat the record total of points in a season with victory in race two on Saturday.

Eugene Laverty came fourth to equal his best performance of the season.

Rea, who last month became the first man to be crowned World Superbike champion three years running, started in pole and pulled clear, easily claiming his 23rd podium and 15th win of the season.

He finished well ahead of Welshman Davies and third-placed Marco Melandri of Italy.

Rea has moved on to 531 points and can beat the record total of 552 points, set by American Colin Edwards in this title-winning campaign in 2002, with victory in the Qatar on Saturday.