World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea wins race two in Qatar to break points record

Jonathan Rea secured a third successive world title at Magny Cours on 30 September

Triple world champion Jonathan Rea won Saturday's second race of the weekend in Qatar to break Colin Edwards' 15-year record for the number of points scored in a World Superbike season.

The Northern Irishman's 16th win of the season saw him end on 556 points, four better than Edwards' tally from 2002.

Rea finished ahead of Chaz Davies, with Alex Lowes third to secure the 54th success of his World Superbike career.

Rea, 30, claimed a historic third title in a row at Magny-Cours in September.

The Kawasaki rider had won race one under floodlights on Friday to claim his first-ever triumph at the 3.63-mile Losail circuit, near Doha.

Rea's repeat win on Saturday leaves him just five behind the all-time record for the number of wins in the series, held by four-time champion Carl Fogarty.

The Isle of Man-based rider has also bettered the 14 wins he achieved in sealing his first championship title in 2015 and equals Fogarty and Troy Bayliss' record for the number of race doubles.

Rea is now the most successful rider ever in the series in terms of race wins, two ahead of Bayliss's previous benchmark of 52.

Welshman Davies recovered from an early high-side on his Ducati to come home second, but Jordi Torres and Tom Sykes were both fallers.

Rea overtook Davies to assume the lead on lap four and romped home to finish well ahead of his rivals.

"This is a dream. I enjoyed this race and this season more than any other. This is my time and I have to savour the moment," said the Ulsterman.

Davies finishes second in the series on 403, followed by Sykes with 373 and Italian Marco Melandri on 327.