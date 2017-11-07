Scott Swann and Sam Laffins look ahead to the British Talent Cup after the Northern Irish duo were among 22 riders to take part in the competition.

The calendar for the Talent Cup's inaugural season was announced on Monday, with the young riders competing in six rounds on the support package of British Superbike, World Superbike and MotoGP championships with the aim of stepping up the motorsport ladder.

The championship begins in March at Donington Park on the BSB package, with the riders ending their season during the final round of the MotoGP in Valencia in November.