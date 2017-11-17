BBC Sport - Frank Warren says Carl Frampton must 'keep his eye on the ball' on his return to the ring

Warren warns Frampton against distractions

Boxing promoter Frank Warren is warning Carl Frampton not to take his eye off the ball ahead of their first fight together.

Frampton will face Mexican Horacio Garcia in his first fight since switching to Warren's promotional stable.

"It's important to win in style but more important is not to take his eye off the ball," Warren said.

Top videos

Video

Warren warns Frampton against distractions

Video

‘What are you doing here?’ Froome strays on to Rosberg’s patch

Video

Wiggins shaping up for his rowing debut

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Man City playing cosmic football - Noel Gallagher

Audio

Jim Maxwell's ode to Ellyse Perry

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'I take a bit of feeding, I suppose' - new Wales prop Brown

Video

Is this the angriest interview outburst ever?

Video

Chelsea will fight to retain title - Willian

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

I never went back to Hillsborough - Dalglish

Top Stories