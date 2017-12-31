Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland team to be named on Wednesday

Sean McComb is expected to be among the boxers named in the Northern Ireland team

Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games team will be announced on Wednesday with over 80 athletes across the range of sports expected to be selected.

As ever, the boxing contingent are expected to clinch the majority of Northern Ireland's medals in Australia.

The boxers brought home nine of the 12 Northern Ireland medals won in Glasgow.

And while Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan are now in the professional ranks, the likely boxing line-up looks strong once more.

Steven Donnelly, Michaela Walsh and Alanna Nihell are expected to compete again after winning medals in Glasgow.

However, the boxing squad is also likely to include talented quartet Brendan Irvine, Sean McComb, Kurt Walker and James McGivern, who was named boxer of the night at the recent Ulster Elite Championships finals night.

Kerry O'Flaherty faces an anxious wait to see whether she has been named in the Commonwealth Games team

Athletics selection set to be a talking point

While the boxing selection is likely to be clear cut, that may not prove the case with the track and field representation.

After a lengthy process, Athletics Northern Ireland officially confirmed 15 nominees in late October but it appears unlikely all those athletes will be ratified by the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council because of pressure of numbers across all the various sports.

The latest word suggests that 10 places will be allocated to athletics although we will have to wait until Wednesday morning's team announcement for final confirmation.

If that is the case and the Commonwealth Games Council also stick to the nominations order submitted by Athletics Northern Ireland in late October, then Rio Olympian Kerry O'Flaherty and Amy Foster will both miss out.

Athletics Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games nominees 1. Ciara Mageean 1500m 2. Dempsey McGuigan Hammer 3. Kate O'Connor Heptathlon 4. Sommer Lecky High jump 5. Adam Kirk-Smith 3,000m steeplechase 6. Leon Reid 200m 7. Ben Reynolds 110m hurdles 8. Adam McMullen Long jump 9. Emma Mitchell 10,000m 10. Paul Pollock Marathon 11. Kevin Seaward Marathon 12. Amy Foster 100m 13. Kerry O'Flaherty 3,000m steeplechase 14. Mollie Courtney 100m hurdles 15. Laura Graham Marathon

Two-times Commonwealth Games competitor Foster was 12th in the Athletics NI order, just ahead of steeplechaser O'Flaherty, after their positions were swapped following an appeals process.

While there is a certain amount of doubt about the athletics representation, eight-times shooting medallist David Calvert will be selected for his 11th Commonwealth Games.

Calvert, 66, competed at his first games in Edmonton in 1978 and picked up his first medal four years later in Brisbane.

His medal breakdown now sits at four gold and four bronze although he narrowly missed out on increasing that tally at the Games in Glasgow four years ago.