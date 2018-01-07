McKenna Cup Section A: Antrim and Tyrone enjoy McKenna success

Antrim's Conor Murray scored two goals in their narrow win over Cavan

Antrim registered their first win under new manager Lenny Harbinson as they scored four goals to defeat Cavan in their McKenna Cup clash in Belfast.

Conor Murray scored a goal in either half as the Saffrons survived a tense finish to claim a 4-11 to 2-13 victory.

Also in Section A, Tyrone continued their bid for a seventh consecutive title with a three-point win over Sigerson Cup holders St Mary's.

Ciaran McLaughlin's goal helped the Ulster champions to a 1-16 to 1-11 win.

Although many of today's McKenna Cup matches had to be postponed because of frozen pitches, the 4G surface at Woodlands meant that the meeting of Antrim and Cavan was never in doubt and the visitors raced into an early lead as Bryan Magee's fisted goal saw them score 1-1 in the opening two minutes.

Antrim fought back with two goals in the space of just three minutes as Paddy McBride found the back of the net in the 20th minute before Conor Murray added a second for the home side, who led by three points at half-time.

Cavan scored the opening two points of the second half to move back to within a point of their hosts before Antrim produced another two goal salvo through Ryan Murray and Conor Murray for his second of the day.

Niall McKiernan's low shot gave Cavan some hope of recovering but Antrim held on to win.

Tyrone vice captain Peter Harte scored his side's opening three points against St Mary's

Tyrone took another step towards securing a semi-final spot as Mickey Harte's men made it two wins from two at the start of 2018.

The throw-in at Coalisland was pushed back by 15 minutes to allow the pitch to thaw but the students of St Mary's weren't hampered by the delay as they scored the opening three points, while Tyrone took nearly 10 minutes to register their first score.

The home side finally took the lead in the 22nd minute when Richie Donnelly's pass found McLaughlin, who converted the opening goal.

St Mary's responded with a goal of their own shortly before half-time when Jarlath Og Burns took advantage of an attempted short kick out by Mickey O'Neill as the Students trailed by 1-07 to 1-05 at half-time.

However, Tyrone's senior players proved to be the difference during the second half as Peter Harte, Ronan O'Neill and substitutes Mattie Donnelly and Tiarnan McCann all kicked crucial points to the secure victory.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section A Antrim 4-11 Cavan 2-13 Tyrone 1-16 St Mary's 1-11

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup Section B Armagh P Derry P Down P UUJ P