BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy 'very satisfied' with his form in his first event since October
McIlroy 'very satisfied' at halfway point in Abu Dhabi
- From the section Northern Ireland
Rory McIlroy is pleased with how he is performing on his return to competitive action.
An eagle on his final hole means the former world number one is three shots behind leader Thomas Pieters after two rounds at the Abu Dhabi Championship.
"It's nice to see that the work I've put in on the range can translate on to the golf course," said McIlroy, who is on nine under par.