BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy 'very satisfied' with his form in his first event since October

McIlroy 'very satisfied' at halfway point in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy is pleased with how he is performing on his return to competitive action.

An eagle on his final hole means the former world number one is three shots behind leader Thomas Pieters after two rounds at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

"It's nice to see that the work I've put in on the range can translate on to the golf course," said McIlroy, who is on nine under par.

Top videos

Video

McIlroy 'very satisfied' at halfway point in Abu Dhabi

Video

Sanchez - the latest on his transfer

Video

No point denying Sanchez interest - Mourinho

Video

Gunners team-mates had no problem with Sanchez - Coquelin

Video

'Never in a million years' did Lambert expect Stoke job

Video

I left with my stuff in bin bags - Walcott

Video

'For the record, I definitely don't eat worms'

Video

I'm glad it's over - O'Sullivan on Masters exit

  • From the section Snooker
Video

England have 'no hope' in Six Nations, jokes Jones

Top Stories