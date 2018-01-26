BBC Sport - Tyrone making slight adjustments to playing style

'Tyrone won't make wholesale changes' - Cavanagh

Colm Cavanagh says Tyrone will not abandon their traditional style of play under Mickey Harte but expects some slight variations this year.

The All Star midfielder said Ulster champions won't make wholesale changes as they look to build on their All Ireland semi-final appearance in 2017.

"You will see a slight variation possibly but because it's served us well in the past I don't suspect that we are going to abandon that [style] right away," said Cavanagh.

