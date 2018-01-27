Jonathan Rea named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for third year in a row

Jonathan Rea with the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year Trophy and the Enkalon Trophy award which he won twice

Triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the third year in succession.

The Kawasaki rider's feat emulates the achievement of the late Joey Dunlop, who picked up the prize three years in a row from 1983 to 1985.

The Ballyclare rider also collected the trophy in consecutive years between 2007 and 2008.

Rea, 30, collected a newly commissioned trophy at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The new prize replaces the Enkalon Club's famous silverware bearing a replica of Joey's iconic helmet.

Last month the Northern Irishman finished runner-up in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and was named BBC NI Sports Personality of the Year for 2017.

He also received an MBE in November in recognition of his achievements.

Rea is currently involved in pre-season testing as he chases a fourth straight title, which would see him equal Carl Fogarty's all-time record of championship successes.

The County Antrim man is the only rider to win the crown three years in a row and will return to action for the first round of the 2018 season at Phillip Island in Australia from 23-25 February.

Recent Cornmarket Irish Motorcyclist of the Year winners 2017 Jonathan Rea 2016 Jonathan Rea 2015 Michael Dunlop 2014 Eugene Laverty 2013 Ryan Farquhar 2012 Alastair Seeley

Other award winners

Lincolnshire's Peter Hickman was chosen as International Road Racer of the Year in recognition of his five podium finishes at the Isle of Man TT and hat-trick at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Johnny Rea senior, a former winner of the IOM Junior TT and multiple Irish champion, was inducted into the Hall of Fame, with British Supersport champion Keith Farmer Short Circuit Rider of the Year on GB circuits.

Rea's Kawasaki crew chief Pere Riba received an Outstanding Achievement Award, Tyco BMW were selected as Team of the Year and Mullingar's Derek McGee was National Road Racer of the Year.

Glenn Irwin was handed a Special Recognition Award following a season which saw him win the North West 200 Superbike race, take his maiden British Superbike win and secure victory at the Macau Grand Prix.

The thrilling dice between Irwin and Alastair Seeley at the North West was voted as Race of the Year, having received more than 70% of the public vote.

British champion Graeme Irwin clinched the award for Off-Road Rider of the Year, with Richard Kerr Young Rider of the Year and Jason Lynn Short Circuit Rider of the Year on Irish circuits.