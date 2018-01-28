Slaughtneil camogs on course to retain All-Ireland title after winning semi-final

From the section

Slaughtneil overcame Kilkenny club Thomastown after extra-time on Sunday

Holders Slaughtneil are back in another All-Ireland Club camogie final after beating Thomastown 0-14 to 0-11 after extra-time in Sunday's semi-final.

Slaughtneil will face Sarsfields in a repeat of last year's decider after the Galway side beat Tipperary club Burgess-Duharra 0-10 to 0-9.

Offaly woman Tina Hannon's five points helped Slaughtneil lead 0-9 to 0-2 at half-time at Inniskeen.

However, Thomastown exploited the wind advantage to dominate the second half.

But the Kilkenny club could not carry that momentum forward into extra-time as Siobhan McKaigue's point helped Slaughtneil chisel out the win.

In the intermediate semi-finals, Tyrone side Eglish were edged out 2-5 to 0-9 by Kildare club Johnstownbridge.

Athenry beat Waterford club Lismore 0-8 to 0-2 in Sunday's other intermediate semi-final.