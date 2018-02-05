Carl Phillips handed Kawasaki British Superbike ride

Carl Phillips rode a Supersport bike for Gearlink Kawasaki at the 2016 Sunflower Trophy meeting

Lisburn rider Carl Phillips is to make his debut in the British Superbike Championship this year after signing for the Gearlink Kawasaki team.

The 24-year-old steps up to the premier class after impressing with a series of solid results in 2017 in the National Superstock 1000cc championship.

Phillips retains personal sponsorship from 15-time IOM TT winner Michael Dunlop under the MD Racing banner.

Phillips was runner-up in the Superstock 600cc championship in 2016.

He previously rode for the Gearlink team during a one-off appearance alongside Andrew Irwin in the Supersport races at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in 2016.