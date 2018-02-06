Adam McLean splits with Team IMR ahead of new road racing season

Adam McLean was Best Newcomer at the 2017 Isle of Man TT

Northern Ireland rider Adam McLean has split from Isle of Man-based Team IMR ahead of the new road racing season.

The Magherafelt racer had signed up for the team for the 2018 season less than two months ago but has now parted company with the Manx outfit.

McLean was due to ride 1000cc BMW and 600cc Yamaha machinery at the international road races this year.

The team say they are "now considering their options for a replacement rider" to compete at the international events.

A statement issued on behalf of the team issued on Tuesday night wished McLean "every success for the future".

"Having already made extensive investment in support of Adam McLean for the 2018 road racing season, procuring high quality machinery, personnel and infrastructure, the team will now consider its options for a replacement rider with the aim of competing in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport categories at the 2018 North West 200, Isle of Man TT Races and Ulster Grand Prix events."

The 21-year-old made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2017, winning the Newcomers Trophy.

McLean has impressed in recent years, particularly in 2017, when he took a fourth place in the second Supersport race at the North West 200 and third position in the Ulster Grand Prix Supertwins race.

He was also sixth in the opening Supertwins outing at the North West and 10th in the first Supersport event at the Ulster GP, improving his quickest lap around the Dundrod circuit to 125.535mph.