Football League: Unbeaten Antrim held by Wicklow in Division Four

Antrim remain unbeaten in Football League Division Four after being held to a 0-12 to 0-12 draw by Wicklow at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

The pitch passed a late inspection after a flurry of snow, and the crowd were treated to an end-to-end game.

Paddy McBride kicked six points for Lenny Harbinson's side, with Ryan Murray hitting four scores.

The Saffrons drop to third in the table, one point behind Carlow and Laois at the top.

Wicklow raced into an early lead, with Seanie Furlong kicking the opening two scores, before Mark Jackson and Darren Hayden gave the visitors a four-point advantage.

Two frees inside a minute from Paddy McBride brought the Saffrons back into the game before Ryan Murray made it a one-point game on 16 minutes.

The Garden County extended their lead through Hayden before two more points from Murray brought the scores level, a pattern repeated just before half time as the sides went in level at six points apiece.

Conor Healy put Wicklow ahead before Antrim edged in front for the first time through McBride and Conor Murray 10 minutes into the second half.

Furlong kicked Wicklow level before McBride hit two scores to move the Saffrons further ahead but Hayden pegged the home side back once more.

Scores in the final 10 minutes from Peter Healy and CJ McGourty twice put Antrim ahead, but Wicklow dug deep and points from Jackson and Rory Finn ensured the game ended all square.

Antrim's promotion hopes remain on track despite the result, and the Saffrons have yet to concede a goal in three games ahead of their trip to London on 25 February.