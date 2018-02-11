PTR Honda Supersport team set to link up with Michael Dunlop for 2018 season

Michael Dunlop celebrates his Supersport victory in the Isle of Man in 2017

Michael Dunlop looks set to ride a Honda in the Supersport races at the international road races in 2018.

World Supersport outfit PTR revealed on Sunday that they have been preparing a machine for the 15-time Isle of Man TT winner ahead of the new season.

A tweet on Performance Technical Racing's offical Twitter account read:

"Finished Michael Dunlop's CBR600R for the roads. Really pleased to be working with Micky D & Hunts Motorcycles again."

Dunlop has yet to officially unveil his plans for 2018, with Bennett's Suzuki and Tyco BMW looking like his options for the Superbike and Superstock classes this year.

The 28-year-old rode a 600cc Yamaha to victory at the TT in 2017, his sixth success in the Supersport class at the Isle of Man event.

He went on to secure a win in the blue riband Senior event on the Hawk Racing-backed Suzuki.

The Ballymoney rider was previously involved with former racer Simon Buckmaster's team in 2013, winning both Supersport races at the TT as part of a four-timer.

He also claimed a win on the 600 Honda at the North West 200.

PTR have signed Carrickfergus's Andrew Irwin, alongside Niki Tuuli, for this year's World Supersport Championship, which gets underway at Phillip Island in Australia from February 23-25.