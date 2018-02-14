North West 200: Alastair Seeley back on Tyco BMW bikes in 2018

Record holder Seeley has won at the NW200 for 10 consecutive years

Alastair Seeley is to continue his productive partnership with the Tyco BMW team for the 2018 North West 200.

Seeley took his record tally of wins at the event to 21 by winning four races last year, including Superstock and Superbike victories on Tyco BMWs.

Over half of his successes over the 8.9-mile Triangle circuit have been on machinery prepared by the TAS team.

The Carrickfergus rider announced in December that he will ride a Yamaha for EHA Racing in the Supersport class.

The 38-year-old has revealed that he is so far without a bike for this season's British Championship series however.

"I am really happy to be back with the Tyco BMW team for another year at the North West 200. It feels like I'm part of the family and this will be our seventh year together at the Triangle.

"We start in a good place with last year's settings and with new bike developments we hope to go even faster this year," said Seeley.

The Moneymore-based team have celebrated 27 wins at the event to date and team manager Philip Neill hopes they can add to that tally in May.

"It is fantastic to have Alastair on our Tyco BMW machines for another year at the North West 200. A lot of his and our success at the event has been achieved together and we look forward to trying to add to that success in May," commented Neill.

Seeley will be joined in the team by Manxman Dan Kneen, who is competing for Tyco BMW at all three international road races.