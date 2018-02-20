Alastair Seeley joins GR Motorsport for 2018 Superstock series

Alastair Seeley will be aiming for second National Superstock 1000 Championship title

Alastair Seeley will race for GR Motorsport in this year's National Superstock 1000 Championship.

The Carrickfergus rider, who won the Superstock title in 2009, will compete on the team's Kawasaki ZX10RR.

"A new team and crew is an exciting prospect and one I can't wait to get involved with," said Seeley.

"The bike proved itself last year and with more performance for 2018 and a determined flyweight rider like myself onboard, things are looking good."

The ZX10 is the 1000cc class front runner, winning the title twice in the last three years and with the Stauff Connect Academy ZX10RR taking race wins and lap records in 2017.

Seeley added: "I am very happy to be joining Team WD-40/STAUFF Quick Connect Academy onboard the Kawasaki ZX10RR for another go at the Superstock 1000 Championship that I won in 2009 and was runner up in 2015.

"I had a great time meeting the guys at STAUFF Ireland in Lisburn last week - it's good to have these guys behind our race effort.

"I hope to get testing underway in the next few weeks at UK tracks to familiarise ourselves with current temperatures and things that resemble what we could be faced with at round one at Donington Park over the Easter weekend."

The news comes a week after the announcement that Seeley is to continue his productive partnership with the Tyco BMW team for the 2018 North West 200.

Seeley took his record tally of wins at the event to 21 by winning four races last year, including Superstock and Superbike victories on Tyco BMWs.