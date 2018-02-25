Football League Division Two: Cavan remain unbeaten as Clare beat Down

Mark Collins hit two points for Cork but they were overcome by Cavan's run of scores at the end of the first half

Cavan remain unbeaten in Division Two after a 0-14 to 0-11 victory over Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh while Down fell to a 1-10 1-12 defeat at home to Clare.

The Breffni men prevailed in a tight encounter, with six unanswered points from the Division Two leaders proving to be the difference against Cork.

Down paid the price for missed chances as they were defeated by 14-man Clare at Pairc Esler.

Table-topping Cavan moved further clear, with Down slipping to fifth

Comfortable for Cavan

Cork opened the scoring after two minutes through Colm O'Neill before Enda Flanagan, Ciaran Bradley and Caoimhin O'Reilly responded for unbeaten Cavan.

Sean White hit a quick-fire double to restore parity with Mark Collins and Brian O'Driscoll edging the hosts ahead after Barry Magee's free had briefly put Cavan in front.

Five unanswered points from Dara McVeety, Conor Moynagh, Killian Clarke and two from O'Reilly put the Breffni men in control at half-time.

Seeking a response, Cork manager Ronan McCarthy made four changes at the break, but the Rebel County fell five points behind after Adrian Cole's point for Cavan.

John O'Rourke arrested the slide, getting Cork on the board in the second half with two points either side of Flanagan's score from play.

In a similar fashion to the first half, there was a flurry of points in the final 15 minutes, with Cole, Gearoid McKiernan and Cian Mackey putting the game out of reach for Cork, who grabbed scores through Collins, Tomas Clancy and two from Stephen Sherlock.

Conor Moynagh was once of the scorers in Cavan's run of points at the end of the first half.

Down's promotion hopes dented

Down's fell to a second defeat of the league campaign, with the Mourne men's 15 wides proving to be costly against 14-man Clare.

The visitors led 1-9 to 1-5 at half time with Eamonn O'Donoghue's goal after 35 seconds giving them a dream start.

Down hit back with a Donal O'Hare goal after 19 minutes, following a fisted pass across the square from Caolan Mooney.

Eamonn Burns' side were by far the better side in the second half but could not convert that superiority on the scoreboard, as O'Hare missed three frees on what proved to be a frustrating afternoon for Down.

Clare defender Ciaran Russell was sent-off after 54 minutes for a black card, having been booked when conceding a penalty early in the second half which Darragh O'Hanlon blazed over the bar.

But the hosts failed to capitalise on their man advantage, as Eoin Cleary excelled from dead balls for Clare hitting 0-7 from frees while O'Hare top-scored with 1-4 for Down.