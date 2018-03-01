Weather wipes out GAA's football and hurling league programme

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh was covered by over a foot of snow on Thursday morning

The GAA's entire weekend programme of football and hurling league games has been postponed due to the bad weather.

The All-Ireland club camogie finals at Croke Park, which were due to feature Slaughtneil's senior final against Sarsfields, have also been cancelled.

Following severe weather warnings over the next few days, the GAA has moved the fifth round of football games to the weekend of 10 and 11 of March.

The hurling games will also take place on 10/11 March.

That weekend had been pencilled in as a rest weekend for the footballers, while the hurling competition will now face a knock-on delay for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

Slaughtneil were aiming to become the first Ulster club to retain the All-Ireland camogie title but their match against the Galway champions will now be rearranged.

In a statement, the Camogie Association said a new date for the finals and the ticketing arrangements will be finalised and announced next week.

