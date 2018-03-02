BBC Sport - MMA fighter Rhys McKee prepares for world title bout in London
Rhys McKee speaks to BBC Sport NI ahead of his lightweight world title fight in London next Friday.
The Ballymena-born MMA star aims to capture the vacant BAMMA lightweight title by avenging his only loss against undefeated fighter Tim Burnett.
The 22-year-old has trained at Rodney Moore's IMMA Gym in Ballymena since he was 16, and his coach has big expectations for Rhys's upcoming bout and his future career.