Rhys McKee speaks to BBC Sport NI ahead of his lightweight world title fight in London next Friday.

The Ballymena-born MMA star aims to capture the vacant BAMMA lightweight title by avenging his only loss against undefeated fighter Tim Burnett.

The 22-year-old has trained at Rodney Moore's IMMA Gym in Ballymena since he was 16, and his coach has big expectations for Rhys's upcoming bout and his future career.