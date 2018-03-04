BBC Sport - World Cup Qualifier: Irish pair pleased with win over Dutch

Irish pair pleased with qualifier win over Dutch

Ireland captain William Porterfield and top-scorer Andrew Balbirnie are happy to start the World Cup Qualifier tournament with victory over the Netherlands.

Balbirnie hit 68 runs to help the Irish to a 93-run win in the Group A opener in Harare.

Ireland, who are chasing a fourth straight appearance in the World Cup, take on Papua New Guinea in their next game on Tuesday.

Top videos

Video

Irish pair pleased with qualifier win over Dutch

Video

'Taking one for the team!' - basketballer crashes into cameraman

Video

Highlights: GB's Turvey second as Abt wins Mexican EPrix

Video

'I'm on minus three goals, I'm trying to get to zero' - Dunk

Video

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Video

Hughton delighted with 'big' Arsenal result

Video

'How many times do I have to call Joshua out?'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Will West Brom sack Pardew?

Top Stories