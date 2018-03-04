Belfast Giants win the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2009 thanks to a 6-3 victory over holders Cardiff Devils in Wales.

Jonathan Ferland hit a double for the Giants while Brandon Benedict, David Rutherford, Matt Towe and Darcy Murphy also netted in a deserved success.

Layne Ulmer, Gleason Fournier and Jake Morissette were on target for the the Elite League leaders.